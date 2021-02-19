https://nationalfile.com/breaking-kim-kardashian-files-to-divorce-kanye-west-following-months-of-political-disagreement/

Kim Kardashian has filed to divorce music artist Kanye West after years of marriage, TMZ reported Friday. The news comes after months of reports that the couple’s disagreements over politics, particularly West’s one-time support for President Donald Trump, were creating a serious rift in the relationship.

“Kim is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s 4 kids,” TMZ reported.

Kim Kardashian has filed to divorce Kanye West — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 19, 2021

West had previously claimed during a presidential campaign event that Kardashian tried to have a doctor “lock me up” after he claimed that she wanted to abort their child:

After officially beginning his presidential campaign with a wide ranging speech on Sunday in South Carolina, at one point poignantly discussing his mother’s decision not to abort him while pregnant, then his own wife struggling with the same decision when the couple learned they were expecting a child, West’s wife reportedly became concerned about the mental state of the artist and sought to have him placed in the custody of a doctor, he claimed on Twitter. “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up,” wrote West. “Because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday.”

In 2019, West decried “white liberals” for attacking his Christian faith, and threatened to go “Alex Jones level.”

For a time, West was a vigorous supporter of President Donald Trump, often wearing “Make America Great Again” hat.

Fans of West have been quick to invoke his hit song “Gold Digger” following the news of his split with Kardashian, particularly the lyrics, “If you ain’t no punk, holla we want prenup.”

