Social media platform Twitter falsely claimed that the data from a laptop computer abandoned at a repair shop by President Biden’s son Hunter Biden was “hacked,” damaging the reputation of the owner of the shop where the computer was left.

So explains a new lawsuit filed this week by John Paul Mac Isaac against Twitter.

The Washington Examiner explains the lawsuit, filed in Florida, is similar to one filed by Mac Isaac against Twitter earlier in Delaware.

Beth Bloom, a federal judge there, at that time dismissed the first case claiming that the court had no jurisdiction, even though Twitter was based in Delaware and Isaac lived in Delaware at the time.

Twitter’s decision – just prior to the 2020 election – to describe the Hunter Biden material as “hacked” played a large role in suppressing that information, and that is critical because it appears to implicate the “big guy,” identified as Joe Biden, in a deal with China interests. A poll later showed that had the voting public generally been knowledgeable about the scandal, Joe Biden would not have won the election.

The reporting was from the New York Post and it explained the publication got a copy of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden from Rudy Giuliani, then a lawyer for President Trump.

Giuliani said he got a copy of the hard drive of the computer that had been left in Mac Isaac’s repair shop, where it was left by Hunter Biden and never reclaimed.

Hunter Biden has not denied the computer was his.

The Examiner noted, “The outlet reported that emails showed evidence of a possible meeting between Hunter Biden, his father, who was the vice president at the time, and a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm, which the elder Biden denies took place as was described in the reporting. The newspaper also detailed Hunter Biden’s financial dealings with shady Chinese businessmen.”

The Post tried to post its articles on Twitter, but the left-leaning social media company whose apparent preference was for Joe Biden to win the 2020 election, claimed the material was “hacked” and violated its policies, so the details were suppressed.

“Twitter knew or should have known that its statement that the New York Post’s story contained hacked materials would cause harm to the plaintiff,” the case alleges. “The statements allege that Plaintiff committed crimes including (but not limited to) computer hacking of the son of the Democratic Party nominee, now President, Joe Biden. The implication of an attempt to undermine American democracy and the 2020 presidential election is obvious.”

The new case alleges defamation damages greater than $75,000, and calls for compensation in an amount to be determined after trial.

Mac Isaac also is insisting on “a public retraction of all false statements and to issue a public apology.”

“Plaintiff is not a hacker and the information obtained from the computer does not constitute hacked materials because plaintiff lawfully gained access to the computer, first with the permission of its owner, Biden, and then, after Biden failed to retrieve the recovered data despite plaintiff’s reuses, in accordance with the Mac Shop’s abandoned property police,” the case charges.

“Plaintiff, as a direct result of defendant Twitter’s actions and statements, is now widely considered a hacker,” the complaint notes.

The media had speculated at the time – just before the 2020 presidential vote – that the laptop details were part of a Russian disinformation operation.

The claims echoed similar charges by Democrats and the media – for years – that the Donald Trump campaign in 2016 had colluded with Russia, when the facts now reveal that the claims against Trump likely were built, at least partly, on Russian disinformation.

The Examiner said, “In his new lawsuit, Mac Isaac said he now lives in Colorado as he filed the lawsuit in Florida, arguing Twitter operates in Florida, has Florida offices, and caused injury to Mac Isaac while doing business in Florida. His lawsuit was also filed against MadBits LLC, which he claimed ‘exists solely to allow Defendant Twitter to operate its business and employ employees in the State of Florida.'”

It was only after the election that it was documented that Hunter Biden was, in fact, under criminal investigation.

“While the full scope of the federal inquiries has not been made public, the younger Biden’s financial dealings with China are likely at the forefront,” the Examiner said.

