Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, told the audience of her weekly show on Feb. 17 to not be afraid to voice their opinions and to stand up to cancel culture.

“I just want to tell people out there, I know that it’s really frustrating, this cancel culture, but we have to stand up to it. We have to take a stand and don’t be afraid. If you have something to say, say it. Post it on social media. Do not be afraid to voice your opinion,” Lara Trump said.

“They want you to be scared. They don’t want any of us to have free thought anymore. It is to scare Americans, to scare you into submission, and we’re not going to do it. We are not going to take this lying down,” she added.

The president’s daughter-in-law made the comments in the last segment of her hourlong show, “The Right View”. She prefaced the comments by pointing out that President Trump repeatedly warned Americans on the campaign trail about America being on a slippery slope toward communism.

“When everybody is told you have to conform your thinking, you have to conform everything you do to this way, otherwise you don’t have a place here, that’s a communist mentality, plain and simple,” Lara Trump said.

Lara Trump made the comments in the wake of the impeachment trial acquittal of President Trump. The president’s attorneys faced the brunt of cancel culture, with one, David Schoen, losing a prospective teaching position at a law school, and another, Michael van der Veen, finding his house vandalized.

Lara Trump said that the impeachment trial itself was a way to put a “lid” on the Make America Great Again populist movement. She urged Americans to not back down in the face of pressure.

“We are not going to take this lying down. This is the greatest county in the history of the world. No one said it would be easy to remain the greatest country but we have to do it. We have to fight for it,” she said.

“You gotta fight for it because it’s worth it. This country is so great. I want it to be the best country in the world for my children and generations beyond, but we’re slipping down a scary path and we cannot allow it to happen in this country.”

