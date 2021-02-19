https://thehill.com/homenews/news/539683-leftist-scum-memer-raises-over-400k-for-planned-parenthood-in-rush-limbaugh

The owner of a popular Instagram meme account has raised almost half a million dollars for Planned Parenthood in the wake of longtime conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh‘s death.

Tommy Marcus, whose bio on his Instagram account @Quentin.Quarantino refers to himself as “leftist scum,” began the campaign by posting his $100 donation to the reproductive health care nonprofit in Limbaugh’s “honor.”

“It’s what Rush would have wanted,” he captioned the post he shared with his 611K followers.

After others began to follow suit and donate on their own, Marcus created a public fundraising campaign for Planned Parenthood with a goal of raising $10,000. Within two days Marcus elicited upwards of $400K in donations through the Quentin Quarantino Rush Limbaugh Memorial Planned Parenthood Fundraiser.

Marcus intended to use the campaign to mock Limbaugh, whom he claims spent “decades clogging the airwaves with sexist, homophobic, racist, endlessly discriminatory propaganda,” according to VICE News

He added, “He is really, to me, the embodiment of Trump’s America, of hatred, of the division that we see in our country right now.”

