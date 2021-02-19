https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/liberals-attack-biden-racist-refusal-forgive-50k-student-debt/

(THE BLAZE) – Socialists and others on the left excoriated President Joe Biden over his admission that he didn’t have the power to forgive student debt for those who owed up to $50,000.

The president voiced his unpopular stance Tuesday evening during a town hall event on CNN when a young woman asked him when he would forgive more than the $10,000 he had previously suggested.

“I will not make that happen,” Biden responded. “It depends on the idea that, I say to a community, I’m going to forgive the debt of billions of dollars … for people who have gone to Harvard and Yale and Penn.”

