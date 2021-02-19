https://www.theepochtimes.com/limbaugh-secretly-donated-100000-to-childrens-hospital-country-star-john-rich_3703562.html

Country musician John Rich recently divulged a secret about the late Rush Limbaugh—a donation to St. Jude Children’s hospital.

“When I was on Celebrity Apprentice, Rush Limbaugh made a donation of $100,000 dollars to St. Jude Children’s Hospital to support them, and my mission on the TV Show under the condition that he remained anonymous,” wrote the country star on Twitter.

“I never said a word until now. He will be missed #RIPRushLimbaugh,” he added.

When I was on Celebrity Apprentice, Rush Limbaugh made a donation of $100,000 dollars to St Jude Children’s Hospital to support them, and my mission on the TV Show under the condition that he remained anonymous. I never said a word until now. He will be missed. #RIPRushLimbaugh — John Rich (@johnrich) February 17, 2021

John Rich, part of “Big and Rich,” at his Nashville, Tennessee residence on April 26, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for St. Jude)

The iconic conservative radio host passed away on Wednesday at age 70.

He was diagnosed with cancer last year.

“This day has been one of the most difficult days in recent memory, for me, because I’ve known this moment was coming,” Limbaugh said on the air last year. “I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down with this. But the upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

Rush Limbaugh reacts as he is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by First Lady Melania Trump during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Feb. 4, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh last year with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his State of the Union speech.

After Trump left office in January, he kept media-silent until the news of Limbaugh’s death broke on Wednesday.

“He would just talk for two hours and three hours. Just talk,” Trump told Fox News, referring to Limbaugh. “And that’s not an easy thing to do.”

“People, whether they loved him or not, they respected him,” the former president added, just minutes after it was announced that Limbaugh had died. “He was a very unique guy, and he had tremendous insight.”

Limbaugh wife confirmed his death, about a year after he was first diagnosed.

File: (L-R) Commentator Rush Limbaugh, President Donald Trump, and singer Lee Greenwood at a Make America Great Again rally in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on Nov. 5, 2018. (Hu Chen/The Epoch Times)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

