James “Bo Snerdley” Golden, Rush Limbaugh’s longtime friend and producer on “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” got emotional while recalling the life of the late conservative talk radio pioneer.

Limbaugh passed away Wednesday at the age of 70 after battling stage 4 cancer for at least a year.

Golden made emotional remarks Thursday evening about the passing of his longtime friend to Fox News’ Sean Hannity just one day after MSNBC’s Joy Reid blasted him as Limbaugh’s “cover” to do and say “outright racist stuff.”

What did Golden say?

Appearing on Thursday’s episode of “Hannity,” Golden said that he and the rest of the “Rush Limbaugh Show” family are devastated by Limbaugh’s passing.

“Sean, we can’t wrap our arms around this,” he admitted. “We can’t wrap our brains and our hearts around it that our beloved Rush has returned his talent to God. And we are so thankful for him. You know, Rush is to me a second-generation founding father. This went beyond radio. This went beyond politics, what Rush did for America. One man changed so many trajectories in this country. When Rush began his career, there were 1,200 radio stations, roughly, doing the talk radio format. Today, there are over 12,000.”

Limbaugh’s dynamic personality and ideas changed media, Golden said.

“There was nowhere on TV that you could get conservative ideology; that you could get the values that represent what most Americans believe until Rush. He changed the media. He changed the landscape,” he said. “Rush Limbaugh’s radio show grew for over 30 years. This is unheard of. And our audience from small children all the way up through the senior of senior citizens, and beyond all of this accomplishments, Rush Limbaugh was one of the finest human beings that you would ever want to meet.

“A generous, wonderful, beautiful spirit,” he qualified. “Humble, a gentleman. Never failed to thank people for the smallest service that they could do to him. He never looked down on people. It burns me to my soul when people sully his reputation with falsehoods, calling him a racist.”

A clearly emotional Golden added, “This man was just an incredible phenomenon, and we love you, Rush. God bless you and thank you, Sean, for having me with you to talk about Rush.”

What did Reid say?

On the night of Limbaugh’s death, Reid said that Golden — Limbaugh’s “black sidekick” — was used as a pawn to shield Limbaugh from appearing to be racist.

During a panel discussion, Reid said that Golden was complicit in effecting racism, and said that he was guilty of “racializing” the former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act by referring to it as “secret reparations.”

“[Limbaugh] used his Black sidekick as a cover to do like that kind of outright racist stuff,” Reid insisted.

