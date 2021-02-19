https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/19/lowering-the-bar-joe-biden-still-hasnt-shut-down-the-virus-as-promised-but-let-politico-explain-why-thats-not-ackshually-his-fault/

Politico’s on a roll today!

In addition to heralding Ted Cruz’s recent flight to Cancun as the return of the good, old-fashioned American political scandal (while ignoring Andrew Cuomo effectively killing thousands of New Yorkers), there’s this take on the fact that President Joe Biden has not yet managed to “shut down the virus,” as he vowed he would do:

President Joe Biden’s presidency hinges in large part on his success in handling the pandemic. But nearly a month into power, he’s beginning to discover just how much of that task is out of his control. https://t.co/Qf0KL0OW2J — POLITICO (@politico) February 19, 2021

From Politico:

The White House is locked in a delicate dance with governors over reopening schools, distributing Covid shots and enforcing mask mandates, with Biden’s team wary of alienating key state leaders even as it takes stock of the lurching response to the crisis. Governors, in turn, are starting to push back onthe first federal efforts to pressure them. The administration has poured energy into courting both Democrats and Republicans, pitching itself as an equal partner and eager collaborator. It’s a sharp contrast from the Trump era, when most decisions were thrown to the states. And it’s a decent bet that, facing a fatigued public and teetering economy, even the most skeptical governors need Biden just as much as he needs them. “This whole time, governors have felt like they’re the ones under the gun,” said one adviser to several governors. “They understand the way this has been set up, people are inclined to blame them if things don’t go well.” Yet the federal government’s charm offensive threatens to bog down Biden’s early efforts to rein in the virus and claim political credit for restoring a sense of normalcy.

Huh.

This is a bizarre take. — Jane (Dzien) Dobry (@DobryJane) February 19, 2021

As you may have noticed, this is a different standard than the one that applied before January 20. https://t.co/MJmCl5ZVPq — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 19, 2021

We have noticed, actually.

Wow already lowering expectations 1 month in. — Blazed Pascale (@BlazedPascale) February 19, 2021

And so the inevitable and expected retcon on Covid 19 begins. — SP4h (@sp4h) February 19, 2021

Who could’ve seen this coming?

What? You mean he made promises that he doesn’t really have the power or authority to fulfill on his own? I’m shocked by this unexpected revelation… 😏 — Paul Smith (@PaulSmithATD) February 19, 2021

But he had a plan….! — DHayes (@didabeirut) February 19, 2021

What happend to his amazing plan. — Greg (@WWakeUpTime) February 19, 2021

But I thought he was going to crush the virus https://t.co/HPmiPhymbK — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 19, 2021

Not just crush, but shut it down.

Sure sounds like Joe Biden’s failed to make good on his word, Politico.

In which we learn that when Joe Biden’s administration has no coherent policy, it’s just because policy is tough, whereas when the Trump administration had no coherent policy, it’s because Orange Man Bad. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 19, 2021

Media totally supported idea that presidents can control the virus based on simple policies. Now that dem is in office they admit the truth. But whatever, they trashed Trump so they don’t care. https://t.co/iEVQXmmjKj — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) February 19, 2021

We are seeing a very rapid shift from “POTUS is responsible for every COVID death” to “really.. Presidents can only do so much to stop a pandemic.” https://t.co/BvdVj2wDo5 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 19, 2021

We’re only weeks away from the next round of “Is America Ungovernable?” articles. I can feel it.https://t.co/dYgQ4dg5U9 — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) February 19, 2021

