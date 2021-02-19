https://thehill.com/policy/finance/539648-manchin-to-oppose-bidens-pick-of-nera-tanden

Sen. Joe ManchinJoseph (Joe) ManchinOn The Money: House panel spars over GameStop, Robinhood | Manchin meets with advocates for wage | Yellen says go big, GOP says hold off Manchin meets with advocates pushing for minimum wage Conservative groups seek to bolster opposition to Biden’s HHS pick MORE (D-W.Va.) said Friday that he would oppose Neera Tanden Neera TandenSirota: Tanden’s past tweets were ‘distraction’ from other issues at hearing Ossoff presses Biden’s budget nominee on HBCU funding The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by TikTok – New video of riot unnerves many senators MORE‘s nomination to head the White House budget office, potentially sinking her Senate confirmation.

Manchin cited Tanden’s harsh tweets about Republicans as the reason for his opposition.

“I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget,” Manchin said in a statement. “For this reason, I cannot support her nomination.”

Most Republicans were already expected to oppose Tanden over her rhetoric, and it may be difficult for a GOP senator to back her now that Biden will need at least one Republican to back her to get her confirmed.

The Senate is divided 50-50 between the parties, with Vice President Harris breaking tie votes. But Democrats would only have 49 votes for Tanden if all Republican senators and Manchin oppose her.

Tanden, a former Senate staffer to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFormer Ohio GOP chairwoman Jane Timken launches Senate bid The Hill’s Morning Report – Democrats ready mammoth relief bill for 10-day sprint Graham’s ‘impeach Kamala’ drumbeat will lead Republicans to a 2022 defeat MORE (D-N.Y.), built a reputation for partisan warfare on Twitter as the head of the Center for American Progress.

Republicans in two confirmation hearings last week skewered Tanden for her previous tweets, many of which she recently deleted.

Tanden has repeatedly apologized for the tweets, some of which compared Republicans to evil fictional characters.

“I regret that language and take responsibility for it,” she said at one of the committee hearings, promising to take a different tone as budget chief.

In her Tweets, Tanden compared Sen. Mitch McConnel (R-Ky.) to Voldemort, said that vampires had more heart than Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzKacey Musgraves takes aim at Sen. Cruz with ‘Cruzin for a bruzin’ t-shirt fundraiser Heidi Cruz invited friends, neighbors with them to Cancun in group texts: NYT Cruz says ‘it was a mistake’ to go to Cancun amid Texas arctic blast MORE (R-Texas), called Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsTrump ready to make McConnell’s life miserable Collins says GOP should move away from being about ‘just one person’ Trump unloads on McConnell, promises MAGA primary challengers MORE (R-Maine) “the worst,” and referred to then-Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeMcConnell doesn’t rule out getting involved in Republican primaries Ex-Sen. Jeff Flake calls for Republican Party to leave Trump: ‘We should have’ convicted him Flake says he’s in touch with Biden administration, but ‘no specific’ ambassadorship talks MORE (R-Arizona) as “criminally ignorant.”

Tanden’s defenders accused Republicans complaining about rhetoric on Twitter of hypocrisy, citing former President Trump Donald TrumpThune: Trump allies partaking in ‘cancel culture’ by punishing senators who voted to convict Biden administration open to restarting nuclear talks with Iran Trump-McConnell rift divides GOP donors MORE‘s incendiary comments on the social networking site before his account was suspended.

Trump referred to various critics as “crazy,” “corrupt,” “little,” and “low-IQ,” among other rude nicknames and insults.

Republicans have noted that Tanden’s targets were not limited to Republicans and that she also went after some progressives, particularly Clinton’s 2016 presidential primary rival Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Five things to know about Texas’s strained electric grid | Biden honeymoon with green groups faces tests | Electric vehicles are poised to aid Biden in climate fight Major union that backed Biden in 2020 endorses Foy in Virginia governors race Ex-Sanders aide: Biden trying to find ‘most unsympathetic character’ to avoid cancelling student loan debt MORE (I-Vt.).

Sanders, now chair of the Senate Budget Committee, chaired one of the confirmation hearings, and asked Tanden to reflect on comments he called “vicious.”

Sen. John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) took it a step further, saying she’d called Sanders “everything but an ignorant slut,” a reference to a 1970s “Saturday Night Live” sketch.

