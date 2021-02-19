https://floridianpress.com/2021/02/taylor-greene-urges-supreme-court-to-review-loomers-de-platforming-case/

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) has faced backlash since the beginning of the year because of controversial views shared in the past. She also received criticism from both Republicans and Democrats earlier this year, and few lawmakers stepped forward in showing support. However, Laura Loomer, former Congressional candidate and conservative journalist, expressed her support earlier this year by calling the attacks against her “anti-Jewish.” Now, Rep. Taylor Greene is calling attention to the longtime media ban that has been placed on Loomer, arguing that the Supreme Court should revise the actions taken against Loomer.

Loomer, who lost to Florida Rep. Lois Frankel (R) in the 2020 congressional race for 21st district, has also faced heavy criticism for controversial views shared in the past. In showing her support for the embattled lawmaker, Loomer commented earlier this year that Taylor Greene “came to Palm Beach during my campaign to help me, she donated to my campaign, and she has done more to speak out about my De-Platforming than any other member of Congress.” Loomer also pointed out that this includes “the 28 Jewish members of Congress who have never lifted a finger to help me.”

Rep. Taylor Greene is now calling on the Supreme Court’s help in reviewing the social media bans that have been placed against Loomer, expressing that Loomer “has been one of the most cancelled women in history,” and adding that Loomer “was the only 2020 Rep political candidate in the country who was denied access to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and PayPal.”

The Supreme Court needs to take my friend Laura Loomer’s case. She has been one of the most cancelled women in America. She was the only 2020 Rep political candidate in the country who was denied access to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and PayPal.https://t.co/870VEH55H1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 19, 2021

Although Loomer won the Republican nomination and received an endorsement from President Donald Trump (R), Rep. Frankel ultimately won reelection.

Rep. Taylor Greene has received extensive criticism for what lawmakers have called far-right extremism in the GOP. This has led to infighting within the party that has contributed to a national discussion regarding the future of the GOP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

