With the revelation that federal investigators were looking into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s corruption with state nursing home deaths, and state Democrats setting the stage for a possible impeachment, CNN Prime Time host Chris “Fredo” Cuomo and CNN Tonight host Don Lemon were desperate to make Senator Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) bad optics into a major scandal.

During their Thursday handoff, Lemon looked to the lesser Cuomo and had himself a good schoolgirl giggle while suggesting the Senator should have left Earth with the Mars Perseverance rover, which landed earlier that day:

DON LEMON: You know who should have taken that trip to Mars? [Laughter] CHRIS CUOMO: Your boy Cruz? LEMON: It would have been a better trip for him – [laughter] – for him to take. It took just as long for him to hop back on that plane and get back here. I mean, Chris, come on.

Seeing as CNN had recently, and conveniently, banned Fredo from covering his Governor brother and his scandal, it gave him the opportunity to bash one of his favorite Republicans to stoke hate against.

