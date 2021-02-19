https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/new-york-times-msnbc-suggests-rushs-bo-snerdley-might-not-even-exist/

(TWITCHY) – How’s this for a whopper: Joy Reid, MSNBC’s biggest conspiracy theorist (and there’s competition), smeared Rush Limbaugh by claiming that his “black sidekick,” Bo Snerdley, was little more than “a cover to be able to do, like, that kind of outright racist stuff.”

At least Reid believes that Snerdley exists (though that’s a pseudonym). The New York Times noted that Limbaugh had no on-the-air sidekicks, “though he had conversations with the unheard voice of someone he called ‘Bo Snerdley.'”

Listeners have heard Snerdley, though; one of Limbaugh’s best bits to deflect charges of racism during the Obama administration was to have Snerdley act as the show’s “Official Criticizer of Barack Obama.”

