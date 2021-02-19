https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2021/02/19/no-faking-one-noted-private-jet-aficionado-gives-world-nine-years-avoid-global-warming-catastrophe/

How does private-jet-setter John Kerry get to the nine-year deadline he gives Ben Tracy to avoid global warming disaster? Simple, the Biden administration’s climate-change “czar” tells the CBS reporter. He heard a scientist mention a twelve-year deadline three years ago, so quod erat demonstrandum:

“I think it’s a very appropriate way to think of it, so it is directly related to the warming, even though your instinct is to say, wait a minute, this is the new Ice Age. But it’s not,” Kerry said. “It is coming from the global warming and it threatens all the normal weather patterns.” The planet is warming in large part because of greenhouse gas emissions that are pumped into the sky from power plants, cars, planes and industry. It even comes from the way we raise and grow our food. America is the second-largest emitter behind China of greenhouse gases that are warming the planet. That warming is believed to make storms stronger, droughts drier and oceans higher. That means certain places on Earth where people currently live will become unlivable. In fact, it is already happening. Kerry said we have only a few years left to avoid a climate catastrophe. “Well, the scientists told us three years ago we had 12 years to avert the worst consequences of climate crisis. We are now three years gone, so we have nine years left,” he said.

Well, as long as this is based on science. Of course, we’ve been getting these deadlines for a lot longer than twelve years, and the disaster usually stays about a decade or so out unless we act now!!1!1!! For instance, Al Gore warned in 2006 that we only had ten years to avert the worst consequences of global warming, a prediction that made Gore tons of money and pushed the Obama administration’s energy policies, but … now we’re at nine years fifteen years after that prediction.

Tracy notes that activists like Kerry argue that climate-change progression gets caused by emissions from fossil-fuel energy production and use, such as in “planes.” One might think that the very people who keep issuing these dire warnings about catastrophes just around the corner might set an example by eschewing the use of the most carbon-emitting conveniences. One would be spectacularly wrong, however, and not just about Kerry.

This is a couple of years old, but Mark Perry’s stroll down Hysteria Lane at AEI is well worth reviewing. Spectacularly wrong predictions aren’t just an occasional byproduct of the anti-energy radical environmentalists — they are a long and inglorious tradition that dates all the way back to their launch of Earth Day. When Al Gore and John Kerry give up their private jets and downsize their own lifestyles in the same manner they demand of everyone else, then we’ll know to take them seriously.

