Northwestern University’s multicultural center is hosting a “BDSM FUNdamentals” workshop titled “unBound: Black Sexual Liberation” in light of Black History Month.

According to a report from the Washington Free Beacon, the event is hosted by an individual who goes by the name Vee and also by the name Elecrt0papi. Vee uses the pronouns “they” and “she.” Vee considers themselves to be a “two spirit Black and Indigenous facilitator and healer.”

The event description says that Vee studies “kink, polyamory, and communication in an effort to develop their keen awareness of the future they want to build with multiple co-conspirators in love by reclaiming the body through pleasure practices.”

“Participants will be introduced to the ways that the body can harness BDSM play … as a tool of reclamation,” the description reads. “The role of healing in this process will forefront the presentation.”

The event is part of the multicultural center’s larger programming for Black History Month. Other events include “Solidari-Tea: Reimaging Black Asian Feminist Solidary,” in which black students and Asian students are asked to recenter their communities around mutual feminism and inclusivity.

The 2018 Black History Month schedule appeared far more apolitical with events such as an Afro-Fusion Zumba class, a mental health panel, and a black student organization showcase. In the years following, the Black History Month schedule became increasingly political and sexual.

Last year, the school hosted events entitled “Black House Community Night: Black and Queer Conversations” and “A Program Centering the Lived Experiences of Black Women and Femmes.” The second event was previously named “Black Girl Meetup” but was renamed following a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.

The university’s multicultural center did not respond to The Daily Wire’s requests for comment.

In 2018, the university hosted a similar BDSM event with Lady Sophia the Dominatrix. According to The Daily Northwestern, Lady Sophia the Dominatrix visited the university to “promote healthy bondage, dominance, sadism, and masochism in relationships.” The talk was part of a broader campaign sponsored by the university called “Sex Week.”

Sex Weeks are school-sponsored events — sometimes sponsored by the abortion giant Planned Parenthood — which provide lectures and information on sex, among left-wing social justice causes.

On Feb. 14-19, Ohio State University hosted its third-annual “Sex Week,” with the mission to “educate [the] community about sexual health in all its forms,” including non-traditional sex topics such as “LGBTQ sex ed, healthy masculinity, gender equality, and reproductive rights.”

The Daily Wire reported:

This year’s virtual events include webinars entitled, “That’s Toxic: A Talk on Healthy vs Toxic Masculinity,” “Kiss Me Thru The Phone: Cybersex during COVID-19,” and “Vanilla Sex, But With Toppings: A Conversation on Alternative Pleasure. One event was hosted alongside a slew of pro-abortion organizations. The event “The Policy On Our Bodies” featured representatives from the ACLU of Ohio, Planned Parenthood, Fight for Her, If/When/How, and NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio.

