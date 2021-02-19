https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/not-election-auditors-maricopa-county-profane-sending-message-observers-fk-work-unprofessional/

Auditors demanded by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors weren’t just crude and rude, they were unprofessional in their work as well. Regardless, their scope didn’t include the focus of election fraud anyways. Which is why they were picked in the first place.

After being subpoenaed by the Arizona Senate and then suing the Senate to prevent a Senate audit of their 2020 election results, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) agreed to have an audit if they could pick the auditors. The two firms they picked they claimed were the only two who were certified by the governmental body the US Election Assistance Commission (EAC). However, we found that these firms were not certified at the time they were selected by the MCBOS:

The MCBOS went ahead and hired the firms they wanted to perform their audit but the audits were never structured to find any suspected fraud in the county. The validity of the 2 million ballots in the county was never even considered in the programs reportedly used by these audit firms:

This is probably why these audits were set up the way they were (so no fraud would be identified). The auditors came to Phoenix and performed their work and some patriots found out that they could be observed on cameras in the facility where they were doing the work. These patriots watched and even sent a couple of individuals down to the center to check things out late one night. These individuals were greeted with a network that was labeled “f##k you”.

But this wasn’t the only unprofessional act the auditors took part in during their audits in the County. Observers (Aaron Wagner, Matt Van Bibber, and Ryan Hartwig) put together a list of activities that they observed the auditors partake in that they thought may not be compliant with best practices as noted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). (Their entire report is embedded below.)



Here are some of their observations:

Auditors should not be performing software functions, including installing, updating, auditing, etc. any software. But it appeared auditors installed software.

It appears that any person can enter or exit the tabulation room and move outside of the camera range without entering a code or using a proximity card due to the doors being left open and hallways connecting the room to the location(s) undeterred.

Users were observed using mobile devices in the tabulation area.

No documentation was created as visitors entered the server room. The door was opened for them and they just walked in.

There appeared to be no visitor card handed out to document visitor movements in a secure area.

Media representatives and other individuals were allowed entry into the tabulation area between audits.

Laptops were brought in and removed from the tabulation area.

There appeared to be excessive reliance on camera systems as people are often left unsupervised in what should be a secure area and ballots were left out where they should have been held in safekeeping.

We expect these audits will come back with no material issues. Then the MCBOS will claim there was nothing wrong with their 2020 election However we don’t believe this is the case. The only way we can be convinced is if a forensic audit of the ballots takes place.

We believe the best use of taxpayer money would be to look where the fraud would likely be detected and that is at the ballots themselves. A forensic audit of the County’s ballots if done properly would identify ballots that are invalid.

Currently, it may be difficult to perform an audit of all the ballots in Maricopa County because the MCBOS has yet to turn them over to the County Treasurer which is required by law:

Below is a document showing observations of the auditors in Maricopa County:

Maricopa County Audit – NIST – CISA by Jim Hoft on Scribd

How could Arizona allow itself to get put into such a situation where most people believe the results of its 2020 election are fraudulent?

