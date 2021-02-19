https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/19/new-york-magazine-with-a-heavy-assist-from-journo-april-d-ryan-sounds-the-false-alarm-over-ted-cruzs-family-abandoning-their-dog/

We’re on Day 2 (or is it 2.5?) of “The Ted Cruz Scandal,” and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. The media have found their golden squirrel, and they’re gonna beat the hell outta this thing.

Not quite, but you’re close!

Who’s Snowflake, you ask? Only the Cruz family’s sweet little dog. And they just left him at home, all alone! Can you believe it? White House correspondent and CNN political analyst April D. Ryan can’t believe it:

How could Ted Cruz and his family just abandon their dog like this?

Stop whatabouting, Emily. Clearly this Snowflake thing is much more serious than thousands of elderly New Yorkers being doomed to their deaths by their media-darling governor!

Oh, the humanity! Or … pet-anity!

Texan and Real Journalist Michael Hardy writes:

After jaunting off to Cancún with his family Wednesday night, Senator Ted Cruz explained that he was merely escorting his teenage girls on a vacation trip with their friends. In an apparent bid for sympathy, he noted that, like millions of other Texans, “our family lost heat and water.” Cynics immediately cast doubt on this claim, so this afternoon I decided to check out the senator’s power situation for myself. Supplied with Cruz’s address by a knowledgeable friend, I drove the fifteen minutes from my Houston apartment to the uber-rich River Oaks neighborhood where Cruz lives.

From the street, Cruz’s white, Colonial Revival–style mansion looked dark and uninhabited. A neighbor informed me that the block had indeed lost power before finally getting it back late Wednesday night. A glance at the lighted lanterns flanking the doorways of other homes on the block confirmed this. The senator’s story appeared to check out. But then I heard barking and noticed a small, white dog looking out the bottom right pane of glass in the senator’s front door. Had Cruz left his dog behind?

Well, Michael? Had he?

Turns out, he hadn’t:

As I approached to knock, a man stepped out of the Suburban parked in Cruz’s driveway. “Is this Senator Cruz’s house?” I asked. He said it was, that Cruz wasn’t home, and identified himself as a security guard. When asked who was taking care of the dog, the guard volunteered that he was. Reassured of the dog’s well-being, I returned to my car. Before leaving, though, I took a photo of the house from my car window, making sure not to include the house address.

Oh.

And it worked!

Certainly worked like a charm on April D. Ryan, whose instinct as a journalist is to shoot first and ask questions, well, never.

This … is April D. Ryan’s M.O. It’s actually many self-described journalists’ M.O. And since journalism has basically devolved into one giant, perpetual circle jerk, we can expect lots more of this sort of thing.

***

Related:

Sen. Ted Cruz’s trip to Cancun shows journalists can really dig into a story when they want to

