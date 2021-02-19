https://thehill.com/homenews/house/539614-ocasio-cortez-calls-for-full-investigation-of-cuomos-handling-of-coronavirus

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is calling for a full investigation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) handling of COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes.

The New York Democrat in an emailed press release on Friday joined other officials in calling for an investigation into how Cuomo’s administration handled coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes.

“I support our state’s return to co-equal governance and stand with our local officials calling for a full investigation of the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes during COVID-19,” the statement said.

“Thousands of vulnerable New Yorkers lost their lives in nursing homes throughout the pandemic. Their loved ones and the public deserve answers and transparency from their elected leadership, and the Secretary to the Governor’s remarks warrant a full investigation,” the statement read.

The statement makes Ocasio-Cortez one of the more higher-profile New York lawmakers to call for an investigation into Cuomo’s handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

Cuomo has faced bipartisan backlash over the past month due to the way his administration handled coronavirus outbreaks in the facility after admitting at least some responsibility in witholding data on coronavirus-related deaths in New York nursing homes.

The debacle began after New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) released a report last month finding that the administration underreported the number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by up to 50 percent.

Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, later said privately that the administration “froze” a request from the state legislature to release the data because it feared that it would be the subject of a federal investigation under former President Trump Donald TrumpUN report says Erik Prince violated arms embargo against Libya: report Lee after Romney’s impeachment vote: There’s enough room in GOP ‘for both of us’ Nunes lawsuit against CNN thrown out MORE.

DeRosa later said in a statement that she delayed the state legislature’s request to deal with a Department of Justice inquiry. However, her admission has since led to bipartisan calls for investigation.

The Albany Times-Union reported on Wednesday that the FBI and U.S. attorney in Brooklyn are investigating the Cuomo administration’s handling of COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes.

State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are also pushing a measure to strip the governor of emergency powers that have allowed him to control every part of the state’s coronavirus response.

