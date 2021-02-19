https://thehill.com/homenews/house/539550-ocasio-cortez-raises-1-million-for-texas-relief-plans-trip-to-houston

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezBoebert responds to criticism of her gun storage in Zoom background On The Money: Biden faces backlash from left on student loans | Where things stand on the COVID-19 relief measure | Retail sales rebound Five things to know about Texas’s strained electric grid MORE (D-N.Y.) late Thursday raised $1 million for Texas relief organizations that are working to help the people suffering from the record-setting winter storm, and said she will make a trip to Houston this weekend.

“$1M raised in direct relief for Texans in less than a day,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “As a thank you to everyone who contributed & amplified, I’ll be going to Texas this weekend to visit w/ @LaCongresista in Houston & highlight what’s happening on the ground.”

Totally blown away. $1M raised in direct relief for Texans in less than a day. As a thank you to everyone who contributed & amplified, I’ll be going to Texas this weekend to visit w/ @LaCongresista in Houston & highlight what’s happening on the ground. https://t.co/DSkTSqfbkZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Many Texans are suffering through an unprecedented winter storm that has devastated the state and many others, leaving almost 50 dead and millions without power or water.

The money Ocasio-Cortez raised is being split between The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, Ending Community Homeless Coalition, Family Eldercare, Houston Food Bank and Feeding Texas.

The storm left much of Texas with freezing cold temperatures that have frozen water pipes in many homes and caused some to burst. Dozens have died due to complications involving the arctic freeze.

The moves from Ocasio-Cortez come as many are calling for Texas leadership to resign including Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzKacey Musgraves takes aim at Sen. Cruz with ‘Cruzin for a bruzin’ t-shirt fundraiser Heidi Cruz invited friends, neighbors with them to Cancun in group texts: NYT Cruz says ‘it was a mistake’ to go to Cancun amid Texas arctic blast MORE (R) after he left the state during the storm to take his daughters to Cancun, Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was trying to be a dad,” Cruz said to defend his actions. “And all of us have made decisions — when you got two girls who have been cold for two days and haven’t had heat or power and they’re saying, ‘Hey look, we don’t have school, why don’t we go. Let’s get out of here.’ “

Cruz has flown back to Texas and has since said that his original plans were to remain in Mexico for longer.

Critics have said that this disaster was avoidable and that Texas leadership has ignored calls to update Texas’s power grid for years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

