https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/19/on-what-planet-chris-hayes-claims-bidens-covid-messaging-is-more-consistent-than-trumps-and-the-jokes-write-themselves/

Boy howdy, they are surely working hard to pretend that not only did Trump leave the Biden administration with no COVID or vaccination plans in place, but that somehow Biden is doing a better job than our former president. We hate to break it to these Biden Zombies but we’d be shocked if Biden even knows he’s president and not a senator at this point.

Like this tweet asking folks what they think is different with Biden’s strategy’ … he’d have to have one first but we digress.

What is the most substantive way, so far, in which Biden’s COVID strategy has deviated from the path we were on under Trump? — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) February 19, 2021

Chris Hayes eagerly rose his hand to chime in.

Constant consistent messaging, having experts out front doing regular briefings, re-centering the CDC (as seen in school recs), *far* more proactive Federal involvement in vaccine distribution (to the point that the states have gotten prickly about it). — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 19, 2021

Man, Chris really wants Biden to be someone he’s just not.

Most of the time it feels like one part of the Biden admin is not talking to the other parts … it’s a total clown show. But whatever makes Rachel Maddow feel better.

Sorry, we mean Chris.

Our bad.

Biden has had consistent messaging on covid? In what timeline? https://t.co/LIaQ2yKdLw — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 19, 2021

And on what planet?!

20% of all Covid deaths have occurred in just the first four weeks of the Biden term. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) February 19, 2021

In just four weeks.

But hey, his messaging is more consistent and stuff.

What is his plan? He told us he has a plan and would crush the virus… pic.twitter.com/m8L1icR2pE — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 19, 2021

What plan?

What message?

Please. I beg you. Tell us. Dear lord. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) February 19, 2021

Seriously.

Maybe you should ask yourself just WHY states are getting prickly about it….. — dfinney (@dfinney16) February 19, 2021

Trump’s administration fast-tracked a vaccine and met Biden’s own “needles in arms” goal before the inauguration. What is “laissez faire” about that? FFS. Stop. — Okay. (@corrcomm) February 19, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Right. How about a media that is uncritical and unthinking now? — Anti Viral A 😉 (@TheycallmejustA) February 19, 2021

The first one is really important. For the whole last year every public health expert has been shouting that communication *is* policy in a public health crisis. Part of what was so reckless, and deadly about Trump’s approach. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 19, 2021

Huh?

Deadly about Trump’s approach.

TFG never stops.

if this were true than it would follow that states whose local leaders communicated extreme caution on the virus would’ve had notably different outcomes, which didn’t happen. Unless the argument is that the President is the only leader whose comms matter. — Oliver Renick (@OJRenick) February 19, 2021

You mean like how Biden’s messaging heavily suggests that the vaccine is as effective as saline, so over half the country isn’t taking it? — ((DarkTechObserver)) (@DarkTechMonitor) February 19, 2021

Hey now, at least there aren’t any more of those mean ol’ tweets.

***

Related:

Actress Marina Sirtis doesn’t want you to get her wrong but she thinks TX DESERVES to suffer because they vote for Republicans

WOOF! That’s one HELLUVA self-own! Chris Cuomo accidentally TKOs his brother shaming Texas mayor to be a ‘better leader’

‘Stunning and BRAVE’: Feminist takes photo with ‘menstrual products’ to dunk on Lauren Boebert and WOW that’s a lotta backfire

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

