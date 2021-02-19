https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/orthodox-jews-slam-new-amazon-prime-regulations/

(FREE BEACON) – Orthodox Jews are slamming a new Amazon policy they say will shut them out of a coveted program that allows sellers to ship goods directly from non-Amazon warehouses as “Prime” products.

The changes, which were announced in August 2020 and instituted on Feb. 1, require “Seller Fulfilled Prime” participants to ship Prime packages for two-day delivery six days of the week. Sabbath-observant Orthodox Jews cannot ship on a Saturday, and existing shipment services cannot guarantee two-day shipping for packages picked up on a Sunday.

The move by Amazon does not violate the law, but it has prompted outrage among the large Orthodox Jewish community of Seller Fulfilled Prime sellers, who see the new requirement as an unnecessary imposition on their ability to compete.

