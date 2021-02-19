https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/rush-producer-bo-snerdly-breaks-discussing-old-boss-hannity-video/

On Wednesday Rush Limbaugh passed away after a year-long battle with stage 4 lung cancer. He was 70-years-old.

Rush was loved by millions and was the voice of American conservatism for decades. Whenever you needed a reassuring voice to cut through the confusion and wickedness of the American left Rush Limbaugh was there. His words were ALWAYS spot on, honest, entertaining, and prescient. He will be missed.

Limbaugh’s longtime producer Bo Snerdley (James Golden) went on with Hannity to discuss his old boss on Thursday night.

Bo Snerdley choked while paying tribute to his old boss, “Our beloved Rush has returned his talent to God… Rush Limbaugh was one of the finest human beings you’d ever want to meet… It burns me to my soul when people sully his reputation with falsehoods.”

Rush Limbaugh’s longtime producer and “official Obama criticizer” @BoSnerdley talks about his late friend on Hannity: “Rush Limbaugh was one of the finest human beings you’d ever want to meet… It burns me to my soul when people sully his reputation with falsehoods.” pic.twitter.com/GkVzwzoXow — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 19, 2021

