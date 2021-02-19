https://hannity.com/media-room/outside-analysis-cuomos-nursing-home-disaster-may-have-caused-1000-deaths-in-new-york/
COVERING FOR CUOMO: Hosts at MSNBC, CNN Totally IGNORE Cuomo Nursing Home Bombshell
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.12.21
Primetime anchors and guests at CNN and MSNBC completely ignored New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s escalating nursing home scandal Thursday night; despite a bombshell report he intentionally hid damaging statistics from federal authorities.
“A top Cuomo aide to told leading state Democratic lawmakers that the administration had withheld data on COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes to avoid federal scrutiny, according to a bombshell New York Post report. The revelation prompted condemnations and even talk of impeachment in Albany, the state’s capital. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., wants the Department of Justice to open an obstruction of justice investigation. However, CNN and MSNBC didn’t feel it was newsworthy enough to crack their primetime coverage,” reports Fox News.
Transcripts show the words “nursing homes” and “Andrew Cuomo” were not mentioned even once between the hours of 8 and 11pm on both MSNBC and CNN.
“We were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, what we start saying, was going to be used against us while we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation,” a senior aide to Cuomo admitted during a teleconference with lawmakers.
“The second most powerful person in state government and top aide to Gov. Cuomo admitted on video to the premeditated and willful violation of state laws and what clearly amounts to federal obstruction of justice,” said state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy. “Andrew Cuomo has abused his power and destroyed the trust placed in the office of governor. Prosecution and impeachment discussions must begin right away.”
CUOMO SELF-DESTRUCTS: Dem Says Gov Threatened to ‘Destroy Him’, Ruin Career If He Didn’t ‘Cover Up’
posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago
Democrat Assemblyman Ron Kim told reporters this week that Governor Andrew Cuomo threatened to “destroy him” and ruin his career if the lawmaker refused to “cover-up” the administration’s nursing home scandal.
“Gov. Cuomo called me directly on Thursday to threaten my career if I did not cover up for Melissa [DeRosa] and what she said. He tried to pressure me to issue a statement, and it was a very traumatizing experience,” Kim said. Cuomo then told the assemblyman that “we’re in this business together and we don’t cross certain lines and he said I hadn’t seen his wrath and that he can destroy me,” according to Kim.
Around the same time that Azzopardi’s statement was sent to CNN today, Cuomo began a previously scheduled press conference call on the coronavirus, and discussed his office’s “long and hostile relationship” with Kim. https://t.co/w4Y2CPPUsY
— MJ Lee (@mj_lee) February 17, 2021
“No man has ever spoken to me like that in my entire life,” Kim recalled of his conversation with Cuomo. “At some point he tried to humiliate me, asking: ‘Are you a lawyer? I didn’t think so. You’re not a lawyer.’ It almost felt like in retrospect he was trying to bait me and anger me and say something inappropriate. I’m glad I didn’t.”
