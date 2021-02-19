https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/539699-pennsylvania-cop-arrested-charged-with-pushing-police-during

Federal authorities are charging a Pennsylvania police officer over his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Joseph Fischer, a patrolman at North Cornwall Township Police Department, is being charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, violent entry and conduct on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of justice/Congress.

The charges come after authorities said Fischer posted video of himself on Facebook charging a line of police officers on Capitol Hill during the insurrection, which unsuccessfully tried to prevent Congress’s certification of the Electoral College results.

Fischer wrote in one Facebook comment that “entry into the Capital was needed to send a message that we the people hold the real power.” He added in a private message that he “may need a job” after it was revealed he participated in the insurrection.

He added that he had spoken with his chief, who informed him that being fired could be the “price I have to pay to voice my freedom and liberties which I was born with and thusly taken away,” though he added he had “no regrets” about his actions.

Fischer’s employment status was not immediately clear at the time the charges were filed.

Federal authorities are still arresting and charging rioters who stormed the Capitol last month. Among those charged are several current or former members of the military or police departments across the country.

