https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/19/people-are-taking-issue-with-who-ny-times-reporter-says-is-landslide-winner-for-the-title-of-the-least-sympathetic-politician-in-america/

New York Times political reporter Lisa Lehrer has spotted a “landslide winner” for the least sympathetic politician in America:

Believe it or not, many are taking issue with that, especially considering who’s the governor of the state where the Times is headquartered:

Somebody alert Cuomo’s PR team that they’ve gotten an assist courtesy of a NYT writer.

Gov. Cuomo certainly appreciates so many in the media having selective outrage.

