New York Times political reporter Lisa Lehrer has spotted a “landslide winner” for the least sympathetic politician in America:

“Ted Cruz is now the landslide winner for the title of the least sympathetic politician in America,” writes @llerer. “Even his dog became a player in the drama after a report that the Cruz family had left the aptly named Snowflake behind.” https://t.co/l159hoHcEO — NYT National News (@NYTNational) February 19, 2021

Believe it or not, many are taking issue with that, especially considering who’s the governor of the state where the Times is headquartered:

I hope Cuomo paid you a lot to write this. — Lone Star Jack 🇺🇸 (@mtumulty) February 19, 2021

Somebody alert Cuomo’s PR team that they’ve gotten an assist courtesy of a NYT writer.

OMG. Cuomo basically said “who cares where they died” — Bill Brokob (@billbrokob) February 19, 2021

I agree what Cruz did looks really bad, but noting the press seems pretty nonplussed about Cuomo threatening people who won’t cover up his role in killing 14% of the state’s nursing home population is a useful contrast. https://t.co/tFK2UK0HR9 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 19, 2021

Andrew Cuomo getting ignored in all this I see — DOCTOR Mike, live and unplugged (@MrMikeD42) February 19, 2021

The media needs non stop coverage of the nursing home killer king #cuomo nothing new from the liberal times — Danthemiizzzan (@DanThemizan) February 19, 2021

Look at all the Nursing Home residents @SenTedCruz killed!!! Oh wait… https://t.co/069P8joooT — Doge Faced Pony Soldier – Not a Cat. (@MrsBodington) February 19, 2021

Meanwhile in reality: Calls for Andrew Cuomo to be investigated are gaining bipartisan support after a close aide admitted to hiding nursing home deaths. — J (@fdz2051) February 19, 2021

Gov. Cuomo certainly appreciates so many in the media having selective outrage.

