Let’s just be clear about something: Ted Cruz messed up this week. Rightly or wrongly, politics is an optics game, and Cruz lost.

But that doesn’t make Politico’s take on Cancungate a good one. At all:

A lot of political observers wondered if the age of political scandal was dead. Ted Cruz proved this week that it isn’t.

https://t.co/xvJXLXUKOi — POLITICO (@politico) February 19, 2021

From Politico:

THE RETURN OF THE WASHINGTON SCANDAL — There is something refreshingly normal about the TED CRUZ scandal. The drama of Cruz returning from sunny Mexico — chastened and apologetic for fleeing Texas while 3 million of his constituents remained without power — was a kind of throwback to an era when politicians could be embarrassed. The Trump years were dominated by one figure defined by his inability to be shamed and supporters defined by their unwillingness to be outraged by his behavior. A lot of observers wondered if the age of political scandal was dead — if partisans on both sides were so defined by hatred of their rival political tribe that they would let their own leaders get away with just about anything.

Does … does Politico know what a scandal is? Because Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip — while politically dumb — is not a scandal. It’s not even close.

Maybe if Politico were more than a glorified Democratic mouthpiece, they could admit that the political scandal was very much alive before Ted Cruz came along.

Andrew Cuomo on line 2. https://t.co/oNXSKjtaX4 — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) February 19, 2021

You’ve heard of Andrew Cuomo, right? — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) February 19, 2021

Hello? Is this thing on?

According to Politico, this week’s Andrew Cuomo news cycle isn’t as scandalous as Ted Cruz going to Cancun. https://t.co/UwjBegrSi5 — Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) February 19, 2021

By “Ted Cruz,” Politico means “Andrew Cuomo,” whose behavior is an ongoing scandal, as opposed to Ted Cruz, who got on an airplane when he arguably shouldn’t have. https://t.co/LNhpJLVpfL — Prof. Mark Youngkin (@mayoungkin) February 19, 2021

Andrew Cuomo’s been involved in a massive political scandal — actually, multiple scandals within a scandal — for nearly a year now. The political scandal never died, but thousands of elderly New Yorkers did.

You mean Andrew Cuomo’s scandal involving thousands of deaths, a cover-up, and an attempt at intimidation of critics didn’t probe that for you? Good frickin’ grief, @Politico, you should be embarrassed by this. https://t.co/mFdprdNt8W — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) February 19, 2021

It must be nice to live Politico’s world, where thousands of nursing home deaths in NY ain’t no big deal. https://t.co/tUSS0tR8ox — Teri (@TeriChristoph) February 19, 2021

#CuomoCoverup Cuomo literally had a hand in killing the elderly of NY and then tried to hide the numbers…but yeah…Ted Cruz!! — RdgebckRnch (@grgoyldef2) February 19, 2021

This is an astonishing tweet given social media companies and liberal networks quite literally worked to suppress a Hunter Biden scandal and took about 8 months to even utter Andrew Cuomo’s scandal. But they went all in on Cruz because he’s a Republican they don’t like. https://t.co/e97sTgSf8D — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 19, 2021

No – the media just AGAIN showed they’re in control of it & are extremely biased. They gave more coverage to Cruz than they did to Hunter Biden laptop & Cuomo nursing home policy COMBINED. It’s disgusting. https://t.co/GMMsGkz8We — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) February 19, 2021

If the media gave 10% of the coverage when people were dying in @NYGovCuomo’s NY nursing homes as they are now giving @tedcruz taking a vacation, many elderly New Yorkers may have still been alive. — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 19, 2021

No we’re not letting you distract from Cuomo this easily — 𝔼𝕧𝕒𝕟🍓® (🅱🅴🆆🅰🆁🅴 🆃🅷🅴 🅿🅷🅰🅻🅰🅽🆇) (@evanatort1600) February 19, 2021

Once more, for the people in the back:

Cuomo is the bigger story and it’s not even close. — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) February 19, 2021

