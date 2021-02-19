https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/president-trump-invited-speak-cpac-next-week-orlando/

President Trump was invited to speak at the annual CPAC Conference next week in Orlando.

This would be Trump’s first major speech since leaving office in January after Republicans refused to challenge alleged voter fraud in the 2020 elections.

American Lookout reported:

Donald Trump has been invited to speak at CPAC (the Conservative Political Action Conference) next week. TRENDING: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Not Invited to CPAC – Will Crash Orlando with Appearance Down the Street from Conference He has spoken at the event several times over the years so it wouldn’t be surprising if he decided to do it again this year. The event is typically carried by TV news stations so it would be the first time a national audience has seen him in a while.

The Washington Examiner reported:

Trump has begun reemerging into public life since being acquitted by the Senate last weekend of a House impeachment charge of “inciting insurrection.” Although he remains deprived of his Twitter and Facebook platforms, he released a blistering attack by email on Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday. A day later, he made the rounds on conservative news television to pay tribute to the late radio host Rush Limbaugh, as well as revisiting his unproven claims that the November election was stolen from him. Schlapp deflected questions about whether he has received a response. “I’ve always had good relations with him, we’ve always talked, and I hope we can make it work,” he said. “I think he deserves to be heard. I think even people who disagree with him will agree that he deserves to be heard. He should be uncanceled.”

