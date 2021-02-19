https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/prince-harry-meghan-markle-confirm-permanently-left-royal-family/

(UPLIFTING TODAY) – It’s been one year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world by stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Now, after a year-long trial period, they have confirmed that their days as working royals are permanently over.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming this on Friday, saying that Harry and Queen Elizabeth talked this decision over.

“The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the duke and duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the royal family,” the palace said. “While all are saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

