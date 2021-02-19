https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/proposed-montana-law-calls-antifa-be-designated-terrorist-organization?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A bill proposed in the Montana legislature would push for the far-left group antifa to be named as a domestic terrorist organization, citing the group’s attacks on journalists and reported intimidation tactics against political opponents.

The bill, Montana House Joint Resolution No. 11, argues that antifa “represents opposition to the democratic ideals of peaceful assembly and free speech for all.”

Antifa members in the past have “physically assaulted journalists and other individuals during protests and riots,” the bill further claims, with the resolution specifically signaling out journalist Andy Ngo, who has extensively covered antifa and who was briefly hospitalized after being attacked while reporting on the movement.

The legislation, if passed, would “[call] for the groups and organizations across the United States who act under the banner of Antifa to be designated as domestic terrorist organizations” and would “unequivocally [condemn] the violent actions of Antifa groups as unacceptable acts for anyone in the United States.”

