House Democrats on Friday released the text of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that they hope to pass by the end of the month.

The mammoth legislation combines various measures from nine different House panels. The House Budget Committee will meet Monday to mark up the legislation.

Democrats are rushing to advance the package, the first major piece of legislation put forward by President BidenJoe BidenDeath toll from winter weather rises to at least 40: AP On The Money: House panel spars over GameStop, Robinhood | Manchin meets with advocates for wage | Yellen says go big, GOP says hold off Top political donor sentenced to 12 years in prison for illegal campaign contributions MORE‘s administration.

“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan takes a multipronged approach to tackle the public health and economic crises resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Budget Committee said in a release.

“This ambitious $1.9 trillion plan provides the resources needed to change the direction of the pandemic and spur an inclusive and strong economic recovery.”

Read the text of the 591-page bill here:

