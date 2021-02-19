https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biggs-house-arizona-immigration/2021/02/19/id/1010792

The negative effects of President Joe Biden’s immigration policy already are being seen at the southern border, according to Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., on Newsmax TV.

Democrats unveiled legislation Thursday for Biden’s plan to create paths to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants.

“I just talked to a border patrol agent today who told me we’re seeing an increase in unaccompanied minors, ages 16 and 17,” Biggs told co-hosts Lyndsay Keith and Sebastian Gorka on Friday’s “Spicer & Co.“

“What that tells me is we’re going to start seeing the MS-13 start coming back into the country. So, there’s a whole host of problems that are going to happen on the border, but they don’t stay on the border, I can tell you. They filter out through the entire country.”

MS-13 is an international criminal gang known for being especially violent and cruel.

Officials in several Arizona cities and counties have said they did not have the resources to handle an influx of immigrants.

“They say, ‘Look, if the feds are going to bring these people in and release them to our communities, which is what happened two years ago in 2019, the feds should pay for it,” Biggs said. “But the Biden administration is not going to pay for it. They’re just going to continue to release these folks into these communities.

“So, you’re just going to have just a humanitarian problem in and of itself because people don’t have the adequate food, and clothing, and shelter, etc.”

