North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn condemned the latest Democratic proposal for firearms restrictions, telling “Spicer & Co.” on Friday that the public needed to be educated on the reason the 2nd Amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution.

”People have a misunderstanding what the 2nd Amendment was for,” said the 25-year-old Cawthorn, the youngest member of the House of Representatives. ”The 2nd Amendment is not so that we could go clay (pigeon) shooting, hunting or have home self-defense. The 2nd Amendment is so we can stop a tyrant if they ever rise up.

”People who oftentimes say that we would never be able to stop a formal military. Well, I’d love for them to go talk to the Viet Cong. They seem to do a pretty good job when we were there (in South Vietnam.)

Cawthorn, who represents North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District encompassing the western part of the state, joined colleague Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., in decrying H.R. 127, a sweeping gun restriction bill that, among other things, would create a national firearms registry.

”I just genuinely believe that when Joe Biden is trying to take away our gun rights, he’s trying to take away liberties,” Cawthorn said. ”You see Facebook and Big Tech take away our 1st Amendment rights as well. This is a dystopian society right now. What they’re trying to do to us is take away our liberties and our right. And I just won’t let it happen.”

Cawthorn said part of the problem with gun rights legislation is that the argument was framed about the time he was born as a hunting issue.

”We really have to blame a lot of our legislators two, three decades ago who tried to make hunting … what the 2nd Amendment was about,” he said. ”Really, we’ve done a poor job of making so that people understood that 2nd Amendment is about having weapons that we will be able to defend ourselves against a tyrannical government.

”The thing I think we need to do is fight this on a cultural level. We need to remind people that their safety is up to them. We need to remind people that given a choice between safety or liberty, we’ll chose liberty every time.”

