Republicans and conservatives need to build and use alternative social media platforms, according to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., on Newsmax TV.

Big Tech companies such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have censored right-wing users and content, especially after people questioned the presidential election results, and also following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“We’re going to have to get back on social media and stay off the Googles, the Fakebooks, and the Twitters,” Nunes told host Greg Kelly on Friday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.” “I think it’s happening. I just got my haircut today and everybody there was talking about the challenges with social media and the legacy media.

“Every day, it’s basically one mind at a time we have to win over, and that’s all we really can do as Americans right now.”

Nunes said he understood the desire of “pundits” and some people to remain engaged on the Big Tech social media platforms. However, he said the Right needs to build a new “ecosystem” via which to inform users.

“I had like 10,000 followers on YouTube in four years, and now I’m on Rumble, a YouTube alternative, and I’m well over 600,000 in just a few months,” he said. “Now, that’s not possible. YouTube has a billion users worldwide, how is it possible I only had 10,000 followers?

“We’re going to have to build our own ecosystem so that we can reach the rest of America that, quite frankly, doesn’t know what to believe or who to believe, and they’re only getting poisoned by these fake news and the fake social media companies.”

