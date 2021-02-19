https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/markgreen-biden-immigration/2021/02/19/id/1010773

President Joe Biden’s immigration plans, which include a path to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented immigrants, are “pretty crazy,” according to Rep. Mark Green.

“It’s going to create this massive incentive for just a flood of people coming across the southern border,” the Tennessee Republican said on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria.” “Right now, they’re not even testing people, just releasing them for COVID, so it’s pretty crazy.”

In addition, further plans that restrict deportations for certain crimes, and restrictions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will cause serious issues, said Green.

Green also complained that the Biden administration has been “a little inconsistent” with its policy so far on China.

“There has been some rhetoric on the human rights stuff but then you hear him say that it’s some kind of cultural norm to do what (President) Xi Jinping … that inconsistency makes all of us scratch our heads,” said Green.

Instead, the United States must maintain a “very hard stance” with China, said Green.

“If you read some of the stories coming out of those camps, those internment camps, it’s horrific, it’s almost mid-20th century stuff,” said Green.

It also “makes no sense” that the Biden administration is discussing talks with Iran, especially days after Americans were killed by Iranian-backed militia, said Green, but it’s not unexpected, given Biden’s history.

“No student of international relations would say, ‘Yeah, hey, let’s meet with the guys who just killed Americans,'” said Green. “I served in the military, I was in a special operations unit. I deployed in Iraq, in Afghanistan. My brothers and sisters were killed in Iraq by Iranian-backed specialized IEDs. As many as 700. And here we are wanting a handshake. I have a problem with that.”

