Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s time as New York state’s top executive is winding down, according to Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., on Newsmax TV.

Cuomo is under fire after his administration allegedly underreported COVID-19-related deaths in nursing homes, and for the way he has has reacted to the controversy.

“I think the governor is in trouble,” Malliotakis told host Chris Salcedo on “The Chris Salcedo Show” on Friday. “I believe the governor will be leaving one way or another, whether it’s by resignation, whether it be by prosecution, whether it be at the ballot box next year, or perhaps even impeachment because the Republicans in the state legislature are now looking at impeachment as a possible option.

“Thousands of New Yorkers have contacted me wanting to get rid of him, and they should continue to add their name at ‘enoughcuomo.com.'”

Malliotakis said she supported New York state Senate lawmakers who were pushing a bill that would remove Cuomo’s ability to issue directives without legislation.

“I’ve actually called for it a couple of months ago,” Malliotakis said. “This is something that the state legislature needs to do.”

She added, “Many of the Republicans saw that the governor was abusing his dictatorial power.

“It’s not just the executive order into the nursing homes — that was the most tragic — putting COVID-positive patients there and continuing to send them there even when alternatives were set up.”

Malliotakis added that a governor with the reputation of being a “bully” had failed New York’s economy during the pandemic, and she worried Cuomo would raise taxes again, pushing more people out of New York.

