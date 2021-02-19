https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nunes-california-nationalguard-capitol/2021/02/19/id/1010798

Democrats were using the National Guard like a supporting actor on a “Hollywood movie set,” according to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., on Newsmax TV.

Opposed to seeing troops in Washington, D.C., under former President Donald Trump, Democrats have a different stance with President Joe Biden in the White House.

“They build a narrative, they create a narrative, and then they have to watch the narrative play out,” Nunes told host Greg Kelly on Friday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.” “And the way they do that is like building a Hollywood movie set.

“Remember at first, and I think this is ultimately going to come out if we ever do learn the truth, [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi [D-Calif.] and company didn’t want the Guard there because they had criticized President Trump when the White House was under siege, churches were under fire, and we held these crazy riots all over the country. That’s why they didn’t want the military there.”

More than 25,000 National Guard men and women were positioned throughout Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day, 14 days after protesters violently rioted at the Capitol.

About 5,000 troops remained stationed near the Capitol at the beginning of this week. A Department of Defense spokesperson said they will end their deployment by mid-March.

Nunes said Democrats have tried to take advantage of the troops’ presence, aided by fencing around the Capitol.

“Now, they love it because they get to have the optics that all Republicans, all conservatives are all rioters and very dangerous,” Nunes said. “And so why not have the razor wire and military there — makes us look like a third world country.

“And thank God you’ve got all the 80-year-old Politburo members, the Socialist Democratic Party. They’re going to protect the American people. And the media’s going to protect them, and the social media companies are going to protect them.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

