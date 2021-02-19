https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jackson-manchin-border-immigration/2021/02/19/id/1010801

Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson decried President Joe Biden’s immigration proposal, telling Newsmax TV on Friday that it incentivizes bad behavior and adding that he ”prays to God” for Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

”They incentivize everything. And you know why they get away with that?” Jackson said on ”Stinchfield.” ”It’s easy if you’re a Democrat to incentivize all kinds of bad behavior, because they don’t care how much of your tax dollars to do it. That’s what it really comes from. They will spend every dime of your tax dollar to get a vote. And they don’t care where that vote comes from. And that’s what’s going on on our border.”

Jackson, a retired Navy admiral and former White House physician to presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, is in his first term representing Texas’ 13th Congressional District making up much of the state’s ”Panhandle.”

He excoriated Biden’s actions and proposals which would grant amnesty and eventual citizenship to an estimated 11 million to 25 million illegal immigrants, halt former President Trump’s ”remain in Mexico” policy and end construction of the border wall, among other things.

”They’re incentivizing (immigrants) with free education, free health care, COVID vaccinations,” Jackson said. ”For crying out loud, they were talking just a few weeks ago about giving them stimulus checks if they come back over here. There is just no end to what they won’t do to bring these people back.”

The 53-year-old Republican worried that some or all of the proposals could become law, but also saw some hope in Manchin, that with a 50-50 Democrat-Republican split in the Senate, he could block the proposals.

”Not a day goes by when I don’t think about Joe Manchin now,” Jackson said. ”I mean he’s key to what’s going on in our country right now. I pray to God he stands his ground.”

