According to a new book, Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged madam for the late accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, refused to help a CBS producer locate videotapes Epstein had made of Bill Clinton because it might hurt Hillary Clinton’s chances of winning the presidency in 2016.

In his new book, “Ticking Clock: Behind The Scenes At 60 Minutes,” former CBS producer Ira Rosen writes of speaking with Maxwell in 2016, saying he asked for footage of Donald Trump that Epstein might have shot, only to have Maxwell respond, “If you get the tapes on Trump you have to do [Bill] Clinton.”

Rosen admits that at his meeting with Maxwell in early 2016, acting on a “hunch” that such tapes existed, he said, “I want the tapes. I know he [Epstein] was videotaping everyone and I want the tapes of Trump with the girls.” He writes that Maxwell replied, “I don’t know where they are,” tacitly confirming the tapes’ existence.

Rosen writes that he told Maxwell to “ask Epstein,” adding the “fate of the country is at stake. … Trump could be elected president and how would you feel if those tapes emerged after he was in office?”

Rosen continues in his book, “She gave me a stern look and pointed a finger in my face. She said: ‘I am the daughter of a press baron. I know the way you people think. If you do one side, you must do the other. If you get the tapes on Trump you have to do Clinton.’”

Rosen notes, “Maxwell didn’t want Trump elected, but said that Hillary Clinton was comfortably ahead and there was no need for the story to come out. Besides, she said, Epstein never shared with her the location of the tapes.” He adds that after he was finished speaking with her, he hailed a taxi for her, saying, “Get me the tapes and I will go back to your place,” but Maxwell only gave him a kiss on the cheek before she left.

“Flight logs have revealed that Bill Clinton took at least 26 flights on Epstein’s private jet, known as the ‘Lolita Express’, and photos published by DailyMail.com have shown him getting a massage while on board from a young Epstein victim,” the Daily Mail reports.

Last September, the Daily Beast reported that former Democrat President Bill Clinton reportedly had an “intimate dinner” with Maxwell in 2014, years after she had been accused of procuring minors for alleged child sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein.

The dinner happened at Crossroads Kitchen, a high-end vegan restaurant in Los Angeles, according to a report from the Daily Beast, which noted that several other high-profile individuals were there after being invited. The Daily Beast reported:

But two other unlikely guests joined the party that night: British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell—accused of procuring underage girls for sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein—and tech CEO Scott Borgerson, now rumored to be her husband. According to information obtained by The Daily Beast, Clinton’s advance team secured seating for the invitees and specifically noted Maxwell and someone named “Scott” had RSVP’d for the Thursday gathering.

