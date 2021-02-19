https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/02/19/report-ghislaine-maxwell-allegedly-refused-to-help-find-bill-clinton-tapes-because-it-would-hurt-hillary-clintons-2016-run/

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly refused to help a CBS producer find videotapes Jeffrey Epstein made of Bill Clinton because it would hurt Hillary Clinton’s chances of winning the White House in 2016, according to a recently published book.

As the Daily Wire reported Friday:

In his new book, “Ticking Clock: Behind The Scenes At 60 Minutes,” former CBS producer Ira Rosen writes of speaking with Maxwell in 2016, saying he asked for footage of Donald Trump that Epstein might have shot, only to have Maxwell respond, “If you get the tapes on Trump you have to do [Bill] Clinton.” Rosen admits that at his meeting with Maxwell in early 2016, acting on a “hunch” that such tapes existed, he said, “I want the tapes. I know he [Epstein] was videotaping everyone and I want the tapes of Trump with the girls.” He writes that Maxwell replied, “I don’t know where they are,” tacitly confirming the tapes’ existence.

The former producer said he told Maxwell to “ask Epstein” because the “fate of the country is at stake. … Trump could be elected president and how would you feel if those tapes emerged after he was in office?”

“She gave me a stern look and pointed a finger in my face,” Rosen claimed, adding, “She said: ‘I am the daughter of a press baron. I know the way you people think. If you do one side, you must do the other. If you get the tapes on Trump you have to do Clinton.’”

Maxwell reportedly told Rosen Epstein never revealed to her where the alleged tapes were kept.

Bill Clinton has denied he ever visited Epstein’s Caribbean estate after court documents claimed the former president and “two young girls” were guests of Epstein’s in the early 2000s, Breitbart News reported in July.

However, photos published in August showed Bill Clinton receiving a neck massage from alleged Epstein victim Chauntae Davies, according to Breitbart News.

PHOTO: Bill Clinton receives neck massage from Jeffrey Epstein victim… https://t.co/vkWIu6gKBZ — Drudge Report Feed (@drudgefeed) August 18, 2020

“The photos were snapped in September 2002 while Clinton, Epstein, and others were in transit to Africa for a humanitarian trip in Epstein’s private plane — Lolita Express,” the article read.

However, Davies stated that “President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him.”

Maxwell was arrested in July and an indictment said she allegedly “‘assisted, facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse’ girls under age 18,” Breitbart News reported.

Editor’s note: This article was updated to include Davies’ statement about Bill Clinton.

