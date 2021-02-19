https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/rush-limbaughs-program-continue-audience-prepared-say-goodbye/

The late Rush Limbaugh’s popular radio program will continue, “until his audience is prepared to say goodbye,” officials for Premiere Networks announced.

Limbaugh, who died this week at 70, will appear in clips from the conservative icon’s long tenure on the airwaves, said Premiere, which is part of iHeartMedia that runs the program.

The news came in an internal memo obtained by the Wall Street Journal.

“No one can replace Rush Limbaugh,” explained Hosea Belcher, senior vice president for Premiere.

His death, announced on his program by wife Kathryn, came after a year-long battle with lung cancer.

Former President Trump acknowledged in a live Fox News interview that day Limbaugh’s role in the 2016 election.

“He thought we were going to win,” Trump said. “He just had an incredible instinct for politics and he had an incredible instinct for life.”

Trump said Limbaugh was a “legend,” and for those who listened to him every day “it was like a religious experience.”

“He just had an incredible instinct for politics and he had an incredible instinct for life…He is a legend.” – President Trump on the death of Rush Limbaugh. pic.twitter.com/eJq7bgypzw — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 17, 2021

Former President George W. Bush called Limbaugh as an “indomitable spirit with a big heart” who was “a friend throughout my presidency.”

Mark Steyn, Limbaugh’s top guest host in recent years, described him as “a giant of American broadcasting, a uniquely talented performer, and a hugely generous man to whom I owe almost everything.”

Steven Hayward of the Powerline blog echoed Steyn, saying Limbaugh “can’t be replaced, full stop.”

“There is no one else remotely like him,” Hayward explained. “Look for two things today: the left will react on Twitter and elsewhere with their usual lack of grace which you should ignore as best you can, and second, Tucker Carlson will now be the principal focus of the left’s demonization and paranoia. Oh, wait — that’s already happening.”

Limbaugh’s program regularly draws more than 20 million listeners, but analysts confirm that is multiplied because so many people shared his comments with others over and over.

