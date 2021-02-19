https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/19/san-francisco-principal-who-warned-parents-the-full-reopening-of-schools-in-the-fall-is-highly-unlikely-now-says-it-was-a-typo/

And there it is. . .

A middle school principal in San Francisco warned parents that the “full reopening of schools in the Fall is highly unlikely.” From NPR’s Aaron Glantz:

This is AFTER teachers are vaccinated, mind you:

The principal later responded to clarify her “typo,” but note the carefully worded statement on the Fall:

And a spokesperson for the district also won’t commit to opening fully in the fall:

The superintendent has not yet responded to Glantz’s inquiry:

And if middle schools aren’t opening, good luck on high schools:

Parents, demand more:

Yeah, it’s time for Gov. Newsom to either stand up to the teacher unions or to get recalled:

***

