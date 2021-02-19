https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/19/san-francisco-principal-who-warned-parents-the-full-reopening-of-schools-in-the-fall-is-highly-unlikely-now-says-it-was-a-typo/

And there it is. . .

A middle school principal in San Francisco warned parents that the “full reopening of schools in the Fall is highly unlikely.” From NPR’s Aaron Glantz:

San Francisco middle school principal tells parents per @SFUSD_Supe “full reopening of schools in the Fall is

highly unlikely.” So even after all teachers & most Americans, are fully vaccinated @SFUnified isn’t planning on allowing 11-13 year olds go school five days/week pic.twitter.com/5hk55fUzE4 — Aaron Glantz (@Aaron_Glantz) February 19, 2021

This is AFTER teachers are vaccinated, mind you:

San Francisco middle school principal tells parents per @SFUSD_Supe “full reopening of schools in the Fall is

highly unlikely.” (Even after all teachers are vaccinated) Here is a longer except of the letter from Principal Wyatt of Aptos Middle School https://t.co/JoheZzEzpU pic.twitter.com/Z9C4dh6A8P — Aaron Glantz (@Aaron_Glantz) February 19, 2021

The principal later responded to clarify her “typo,” but note the carefully worded statement on the Fall:

IMPORTANT to update with the latest from the same Principal pic.twitter.com/lMyTUihUEo — Garth German (@GarthGerman) February 19, 2021

And a spokesperson for the district also won’t commit to opening fully in the fall:

Earlier I tweeted a message (below) from a @SFUnified principal saying “full reopening of schools in the Fall is highly unlikely.” Now, District spokesman Laura Dudnick has sent a statement, which also doesn’t promise a return to school even after most Americans are vaccinated https://t.co/8gp2vsZmgT pic.twitter.com/PrGlIOsjkq — Aaron Glantz (@Aaron_Glantz) February 19, 2021

The superintendent has not yet responded to Glantz’s inquiry:

UPDATE: I’ve asked @SFUnified if they are preparing to fully re-open in the Fall, welcoming middle and high school students back into the classrooms after all educators and most Americans are vaccinated. No response yet. https://t.co/nIR1Beg1Bk — Aaron Glantz (@Aaron_Glantz) February 20, 2021

And if middle schools aren’t opening, good luck on high schools:

My kid is at Lowell. If SFUSD middle schools are highly unlikely to open, then high schools definitely won’t. I need to start having my kid homeschooled. https://t.co/UyY6OeYhxJ — Wear a mask. Practice kindness. (@PassiveSkirmish) February 19, 2021

Parents, demand more:

@SFUSD_Supe – Why? You owe all @SFUnified families an explanation for your failure to act. https://t.co/17c5rCHLfq — Allison Arieff (@aarieff) February 19, 2021

Yeah, it’s time for Gov. Newsom to either stand up to the teacher unions or to get recalled:

This is the nightmare scenario for Gov. Newsom in California. (And for California parents, obv) Schools still partly closed in the FALL, even after vaccinations widely available. https://t.co/0ytAvs1wLY — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 20, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

