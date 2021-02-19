https://www.theblaze.com/shows/glenn-tv/yale-students-repeal-constitution

Does parody even exist anymore? Filmmaker Ami Horowitz recently went to Yale University to ask students to sign his ‘petition’ to repeal the U.S. Constitution — and they actually did it!

Ami joined Glenn Beck on “Glenn TV” recently to describe how this wasn’t just a few people — this was 65 percent of those he asked, and NO ONE seemed to think it was a bad idea.

Watch the video below to hear more from Ami Horowitz:

