(FOX NEWS) – A scholarship named after the late conservative talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh has been established to benefit families of fallen members of the police and U.S. military.

TMZ reported Thursday that the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation (MC-LEF) is launching the Rush Limbaugh Memorial “Giant of Philanthropy” Scholarship, which will award $35,000 to between 12 and 20 families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

According to TMZ, Limbaugh had donated roughly $3.5 million to the organization over the years. MC-LEF President Ed Boran and Executive Director Sue Boulhosa told TMZ the scholarship will be launched “right away” and will “last for years.” Recipients of the scholarship will be notified in a condolence letter that Limbaugh was the donor.

