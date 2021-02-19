https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/school-board-members-caught-mocking-parents-over-lockdown-they-thought-their-zoom-call-was-private/

‘They want to smoke pot without their kids around’

There are growing calls for board members of the Oakley Union Elementary School District Board of Education to resign after they were caught making fun of students and parents still being at home.

About seven minutes into the video, the board realizes that they are public and that parents are on the call and listening to all of this, so they abruptly cut it off.

No one from the school district or any of the board members have commented.