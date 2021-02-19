https://mediarightnews.com/tom-cotton-mocks-john-kerry-nine-years-left-climate-prediction-we-could-add-another-year-if-kerry-gave-up-his-private-jet/

Today, the White House’s special envoy on climate, John Kerry warned that the U.S. only has nine years left to avoid the worst of a climate catastrophe in an interview with CBS News.

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) mocked Kerry in a tweet for the dire prediction and invoked a previous hypocritical move that Kerry was also criticized for at the beginning of the month.

It was previously revealed that Kerry took private jet in 2019 to Iceland to receive the an environmental award, the Arctic Circle award, and he said at the time that it was the “‘only choice for somebody like me who is travelling the world to win this battle.”

Cotton suggested in the tweet that “We’d probably have ten years left if John Kerry gave up his private jet.”

Nine years left to live? We’d probably have ten years left if John Kerry gave up his private jet. https://t.co/ACDPjBEaOK — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) February 19, 2021

From Fox News:

“Around 2030 is the date at which we have to get the world now on the right path in order to cap the level of warming at that level of 1.5 [degrees celsius],” he said at a Munich Security Conference.

“The scientists told us three years ago we had 12 years to avert the worst consequences of climate crisis. We are now three years gone, so we have nine years left,” Kerry later told CBS News.

“There is no room for B.S. anymore. There’s no faking it on this one,” the climate czar said.

Kerry pointed to this week’s deadly snowstorms across much of the U.S. “Obviously we want to prevent this from becoming the new normal to the degree that we can,” he continued.

Kerry noted that the popular belief is that climate change only relates to temperature increases, not decreases, but said in reality it threatens all weather patterns.

“I think it’s a very appropriate way to think of it, so it is directly related to the warming, even though your instinct is to say, wait a minute, this is the new Ice Age. But it’s not,” Kerry said. “It is coming from global warming and it threatens all the normal weather patterns.”