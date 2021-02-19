https://thehill.com/homenews/news/539540-six-capitol-police-officers-suspended-others-investigated-after-capitol-riot

The United States Capitol Police has suspended six officers and is investigating a total of nearly 30 others in connection with their actions responding to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Fox’s Washington, D.C., affiliate, WTTG, first reported the investigations Thursday, with the Capitol Police’s Office of Professional Responsibility writing in a statement, “Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has directed that any member of her department whose behavior is not in keeping with the Department’s Rules of Conduct will face appropriate discipline.”

CNN also reported on the probe into the 35 officers, adding that additional ones may take place as investigators look through social media posts and allegations that officers may have been involved in the riot itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hill has reached out to the Capitol Police for additional information.

The suspensions and investigations come amid increased scrutiny over the Capitol Police’s response to the mob attack, in which multiple people died amid the chaos, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Two additional officers who responded to the rioting have since died by suicide.

Capitol Police last month, in the days following the siege, confirmed it was investigating the actions of some of its officers, with Pittman saying in a statement at the time that the department was “actively reviewing video and other open source materials of some USCP officers and officials that appear to be in violation of Department regulations and policies.”

“Our Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate these behaviors for disciplinary action, up to, and including, termination,” Pittman added. “Several USCP officers have already been suspended pending the outcome of their investigations.”

Pittman took over as acting head of the department after former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund announced he would resign amid lawmaker pressure the day following the breach of the Capitol.

Rep. Tim RyanTimothy (Tim) RyanFormer Ohio GOP chairwoman Jane Timken launches Senate bid Ohio businessman Mike Gibbons steps down from super PAC as he weighs Senate bid Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel jumps into Senate race MORE (D-Ohio), who chairs the funding committee that oversees the Capitol Police, said last month that one of the officers suspended had been seen taking a selfie with one of the rioters, while another had worn a “Make America Great Again” hat and gave directions to the mob.

Members of the Capitol Police last week issued an anticipated vote of no confidence in its top leaders over the Jan. 6 riot, including Pittman, two assistant chiefs, three deputy chiefs and a captain of the division that staffs the Capitol.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

