OMG, you guys. Have you seen that 2016 tweet from Ted Cruz about climate change?

Reza Aslan sure did, and he shared it with his nearly 300,000 Twitter followers:

This is a real tweet pic.twitter.com/gC1wd0s3AZ — Dr. Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) February 19, 2021

Got a link, Reza? We can’t seem to find that tweet anywhere.

Is it though? — Eyes on the Right (@EyesOnTheRight) February 19, 2021

Inquiring minds wanna know … and are also capable of verifying before trusting.

no it isn’t — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 19, 2021

This tweet is fake and this fundraising appeal is fake. Senator Cruz has given you plenty to work with…you don’t need to spread fake stuff. Also, you don’t need to wonder if an old tweet is real or not, it takes two seconds to do an archive search.https://t.co/vYYV2pLCMu pic.twitter.com/yB2l5X7tT2 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 19, 2021

But it seems so authentic! So genuine!

it’s not, though. be better than this. — Rich Swinton 🇺🇸 (@RicoSuaveJD) February 19, 2021

This is apparently Reza Aslan being better than that:

Oh I guess it’s not. https://t.co/onlDKPiMZj — Dr. Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) February 19, 2021

Oopsie!

Eating brains doesn’t make one smarter, apparently. Just gullible. https://t.co/n4427PESrp — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) February 19, 2021

Something about a corncob pic.twitter.com/AtPaDCccLp — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 19, 2021

Oh well. At least Reza got plenty of attention for it, though, which is really what it’s all about, isn’t it?

Hey, man. Likes and retweets are likes and retweets.

And yet your tweet affirming its authenticity is still up. Interesting — Aaron Moriak, 1st Voivode of ET 🔰🗽🧦🇪🇺 (@MaronAoriak) February 19, 2021

“I was wrong.” [Continues to leave original tweet up] Very cool! — Jalen Caudill (@JalenCaudill) February 19, 2021

The first image shows the numbers your misinformation is doing. The second shows the much, much smaller engagement your correction is getting. At this point, it looks like you’re intentionally letting the lie spread further. pic.twitter.com/dwsed9RntS — Charles Louis Richter (@richterscale) February 19, 2021

Hey, man. Reza Aslan is Reza Aslan.

When I make a fool of myself on here I usually delete the tweets. — Hobblegopter (@Muad_Doob) February 19, 2021

When you make a fool of yourself on here as much as Reza Aslan does, you usually delete your account.

