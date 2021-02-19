https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/study-if-youre-getting-vaccinated-the-second-dose-is-virtually-worthless/
About The Author
Related Posts
Watch Live — Steve Bannon War Room with Matt Gaetz…
February 3, 2021
JFK granddaughter encourages terrorism… NYT applauds
January 29, 2021
New app blocks NYT disinformation online…
February 9, 2021
Is that a mask in your pocket or are you just happy to see me?
February 18, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy