https://noqreport.com/2021/02/19/ted-cruz-went-to-cancun-and-the-left-goes-berserk/

Photos began circulating of Ted Cruz at the airport getting on a plane with his family heading to Cancun, Mexico. Given the fact that Texas is experiencing unprecedented power outages due to the extreme cold and snow. With millions of people freezing cold without power across the state, the Mainstream Media jumped all over this photo and turned it into a scandal.

The narrative began getting pushed out there that Ted Cruz was a stereotypical elitist Republican politician, not caring about his constituents that are going through extreme difficulties. Here’s the deal… was this bad optics? Absolutely. It clearly does not portray him in a positive light. Is this the end of the world? Absolutely not. In fact, more than likely, the media is simply using this as a distraction from the important issues that we should actually be caring about right now.

Think about it: the report that Ted Cruz taking his family on vacation after the crappiest year of 2020 blows up and people across the country are outraged. Then, at the exact same time, it comes out that Andrew Cuomo literally killed thousands of people with his idiotic decision to put COVID-19 patients into nursing homes along with the most vulnerable senior citizens and there are crickets. Don’t think that this is a simple oversight. This is an intentional strategic ploy to continue to make Republicans and Trump supporters look bad while they provide cover for the horrific decisions of the Democrats that have literally caused thousands of deaths.

There’s also the systematic stripping away of our Constitutional Rights by the Alleged President Joe Biden’s White House, as he signs executive order after executive order. He’s now even targeting our Second Amendment right now, making it even more difficult to purchase a gun that you have a Constitutional Right to own. He’s also saying that he’s going to stand up against the NRA. This should outrage American Patriots everywhere, yet everyone is distracted focusing on Ted Cruz going to Cancun.

The most important thing that we should be focusing on is the Election Fraud and stolen presidential election that allowed Alleged President Biden to take the White House. Conservatives, however, have allowed themselves to get distracted with the charade of the Left, jumping from story to story that the Mainstream Media throws at us instead of simply staying on course and focused on the Stolen Election of 2020.

For too long we, as Conservatives, have always played a defensive political game. We are always reacting to what the Left does. This is yet another example of that. Instead, we should be on the offensive. We should be exposing the corruption of the Democrats, getting strategic in our tactics and doing whatever we legally have to do to save this country. Stop playing defense and go on the offensive! We’ll never save America if we are always back on our heels simply reacting to whatever distractions the Left wants to throw at us.

And finally, never apologize to the mob. This story would’ve done nothing for Ted Cruz’s career had he simply explained that he was taking his kids out of a difficult situation on a family vacation after the crappiest year of their lives. However, you give credibility to the outrage mob when you apologize. If anything is going to ruin his political career, it’s caving to the mob and apologizing when he knows that this is a dishonest attempt to smear yet another Trump supporting politician. I will close by repeating myself one more time… never apologize to the mob!

While a massive snowstorm and freezing temperatures attacked Texas, Senator Ted Cruz was boarding a plane on a family vacation to Cancun, Mexico. As soon as photos began circulating of Cruz at the airport, the Left went berserk, immediately calling for his resignation! Was Cruz wrong for going on vacation, or was this just bad optics? More than likely, the mainstream media’s outrage is overblown and more than anything a distraction from what we should really be focused on.

Part way through this show, Jerry Wayne came on to share his expertise on what’s really going on in Texas regarding all of the power outages. He responds to AOC’s claim that the Green New Deal would’ve solved any power outages from happening and offers his belief on what could be the solution to the problems we are facing in America today.

