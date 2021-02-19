https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-power-grid-was-second-or-minutes-months-long-blackout-energy-council_3703286.html

The Texas power grid was just moments away from a total blackout in the midst of a winter storm and record low temperatures, said the head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

“Demand and supply have to be very closely in balance,” ERCOT CEO Bill Magness told CNN. “If we let it get far enough out of balance or long enough, it causes a catastrophic blackout … those are the worst outcomes that grid operators like ERCOT try to prevent.”

ERCOT operates the power grid that covers most of the state.

Magness added to local news outlets that Texas got dangerously close to a worst-case scenario where blackouts would be uncontrolled and would have lasted months. The official noted that widespread rolling blackouts that were implemented this week may have prevented a crisis.

“It needed to be addressed immediately,” he told the Texas Tribune. “It was seconds and minutes [from possible failure] given the amount of generation that was coming off the system.”

Elaborating further, if operators hadn’t acted, the state would have been suffering from blackouts “for months,” Magness said.

Magness received criticism from state officials, including Gov. Greg Abbott, who asked for his resignation after the rolling blackouts. He also said that Texas would not be better off joining the national power grid.

A water bucket is filled as others wait in near-freezing temperatures to use a hose from a public park spigot in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 18, 2021. (David J. Phillip/AP Photo)

“Our neighbors, who power could have come in from, were having similar problems to us. The power grids on the east and to the west and that are in Texas were having similar issues,” he told CNN.

According to PowerOutage.us on Friday, about 189,000 customers in Texas are still without power.

Ice that downed power lines during the week and other issues have utility workers scrambling to reconnect homes to power, while Texas’ powerful oil and gas sector has looked for ways to renew production.

Hospitals in some hard-hit areas ran out of water and transferred patients elsewhere, while millions of people were ordered to boil water to make it safe for drinking. Water-treatment plants were knocked offline this week, potentially allowing harmful bacteria to proliferate.

In Houston, a mass distribution of bottled water was planned at Delmar Stadium on Friday for residents needing drinkable water, the city’s Office of Emergency Management said.

Lina Hidalgo, the top elected official in Harris County, which encompasses Houston, said she was pleased with progress in the past 24 hours, but warned residents to brace for more hardship.

“The grid is still fragile,” she said, noting that cold weather would remain in the area for a few days, which would “put pressure on these power plants that have just come back on.”

Reuters contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

