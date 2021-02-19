https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/texas-storm-electricity-power/2021/02/19/id/1010803

Some Texans have received massive electric bills following winter storms that delivered snow and record subzero temperatures to the state.

Bills exceeding $17,000 were reported around Dallas due to skyrocketing demand for power during freezing conditions, per The Hill on Friday.

The energy demand increased the price of power, mostly notably for customers on variable-rate plans. ABC’s Dallas affiliate WFAA noted variable-rate plans were rarer than fixed-rate plans in the state.

While millions of Texans lost power, variable-rate electric customers who did not lose electricity saw their bills spike.

One man told WFAA his new bill following the rate spike exceeded $17,000. Previously, he normally spent $660 combined for his home, guest house and office electric bills monthly.

NBC News also reported a Dallas-area family, which did not lose power at a three-bedroom home, saw its bill climb by nearly $10,000 in the last few days.

A Dallas-Fort Worth-area resident told NBC News a bill normally between $125-$150 per month for a two-bedroom home exceeded $3,000. According to the customer, the empty house’s lights and utilities remained off but the heater ran at 60 degrees to prevent pipes from freezing.

Griddy, an electricity provider in the state, recommended customers switch to a different provider this week, suggesting they find fixed-rate plans. Many customers who tried to switch, though, said other companies were not accepting new customers at the moment.

Some groups, such as Reliant Energy, said they would work with customers, and offer flexible-bill payment options following the storm.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the power grid for nearly 90 percent of the state, was accused of being unprepared for the severe winter storms that left at least 47 people dead.

